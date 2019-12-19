Couture Addicts, This North Delhi Designer Has Got Everything From Wedding Wear To Everyday Casual

The designers will fit the outfit inch by inch. If you want an outfit customised, just meet the designers to create that dream gown or kurta and tell them your preferences regarding colours, fabrics or the design. In addition to their custom-made designs, they also stock trousseau in western, ethnic wear, cocktail gowns, work wear for ladies, dresses. Wanna twin with your partner? These guys will also make matching gowns and ethnic wear for men! And if you’re into the mix-and-match family outfits, then they’ve got parent-kid duos as well as matching couple outfits. Get ready to spam your IG fam with major #FamilyGoals.

#LBBTip: Get to pick some of the masterpieces from their new collections like Arman and Sandook at pop-ups happening across the city.

