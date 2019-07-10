This New Faridabad Store Has The Cutest Kitchen Utilities, Decor & More

We thought we were done with variety stores. But then, we found DaySo and knew how wrong we were.

A homegrown brand, DaySo has a single store right now only in NIT-1, Faridabad and we’re loving the convenience of having backpacks, stuffed toys, kitchen utilities, home decor, cheap sunglasses and more under one roof.

Though the variety of products at DaySo is not close to that of other Japanese and Korean brands, the cheap prices and trendy designs really impressed us. Blingy microwave gloves for INR 39? Take all our money already!

The DaySo store is fairly new in the market, so they have a lot of stuff still coming in. We’re excited to see how they create a niche for themselves in a now, somewhat saturated market.

We would love to see them do a modern take on traditional, Indian designs.

Since DaySo still has cartons of goods coming in, be prepared for a little inconvenience while navigating the store.

