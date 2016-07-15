Lansdowne is a small hill station located in Uttarakhand. An army cantonment area, this place is fairly secluded. We’re giving you a rundown on what to do and see here.
Lansdowne’s Pristine Views Make It A Walk To Remember
What Is It?
Where Is It?
In the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.
How Do I Get There?
One option would be to drive straight from Delhi to Landsdowne. It is about 250 kms away and takes about seven hours to drive there. The other option is to take a bus. The third option would be to take a train to Kotdwar and from there get on a bus to Lansdowne. There are buses from Kotdwar that charge anywhere from INR 60-70 to get to Lansdowne.
What Is Unique About It?
It is a fairly intimate spot and has not {yet} fallen prey to the fate of the other hill stations. It is quite small and there are a number of view points which can be visited. It is a nice, quiet place with stunning mountain scenery and a few scenic points from which the Himalayas can be seen. There’s not too much to do here though.
If you’re interested in a homestay, then I would recommend Prem Sadan, run by Rajiv Anand. He’s converted an ancestral home into a wonderful homestay and is quite the host. There is no website for the place; just ask the locals when you get there.
Other than that, there are several resorts on the road to Lansdowne, but it is better to stay in the town itself, where there are a variety of hotels available at different prices. If you truly want to experience the place, stay at a budget place, and just be out as much as possible.
Best Time To Visit?
It is super crowded during the summer, so January to March would be an excellent time to visit. Even during winters {especially during weekends} it can get pretty crowded. Proper tourist season is May – June.
Don’t Leave Home Without
Proper shoes. There is a lot of walking to be done in Lansdowne as much of it is uphill. Also make sure you’re fit enough to do all the walking without feeling ill.
#LBBTip
I would recommend just taking your time with the place and enjoying it without having a checklist of sorts. There are a number of treks that go into hillside villages, an army museum, and a few viewpoints. The best thing to do would be to walk around Lansdowne, pick a quiet spot to relax, read, or meditate. There are taxis too, but walking would give you a better sense of the place.
Where: Lansdowne, Pauri Garhwal District, Uttarakhand {260 kms from Delhi}
Nearest Railway Station: Kotdwar
