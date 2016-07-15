Lansdowne’s Pristine Views Make It A Walk To Remember

It is a fairly intimate spot and has not {yet} fallen prey to the fate of the other hill stations. It is quite small and there are a number of view points which can be visited. It is a nice, quiet place with stunning mountain scenery and a few scenic points from which the Himalayas can be seen. There’s not too much to do here though.

If you’re interested in a homestay, then I would recommend Prem Sadan, run by Rajiv Anand. He’s converted an ancestral home into a wonderful homestay and is quite the host. There is no website for the place; just ask the locals when you get there.

Other than that, there are several resorts on the road to Lansdowne, but it is better to stay in the town itself, where there are a variety of hotels available at different prices. If you truly want to experience the place, stay at a budget place, and just be out as much as possible.