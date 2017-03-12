Get Delicious Vegetarian Sizzlers At Wanchai By Kylin

img-gallery-featured
Food Courts

Wanchai By Kylin

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
3.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF Promenade, 2nd Floor, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

I liked

We love this place, especially for the vegetarian sizzler options. Get one of the vegetarian options and club it with a drink to save your moolah.

Pro-tip

Have these for an early evening snack or a late lunch. They're nice and sizzly, but not for the weak-hearted who can't handle the heat.

What could be better?

The portions are slightly small for the price, and could've been more filling.

Food Courts

Wanchai By Kylin

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
3.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF Promenade, 2nd Floor, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default