We love this place, especially for the vegetarian sizzler options. Get one of the vegetarian options and club it with a drink to save your moolah.
Get Delicious Vegetarian Sizzlers At Wanchai By Kylin
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar
Have these for an early evening snack or a late lunch. They're nice and sizzly, but not for the weak-hearted who can't handle the heat.
The portions are slightly small for the price, and could've been more filling.
