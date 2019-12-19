Demould Has A Whole Range Of Delightful Desserts For Your Sweet Tooth

Demould Bakery, located in Rohini has recently launched its first outlet in Rohini itself. The bakery offers all kinds of desserts from cakes and cake jars to cheesecakes and cheesecake popsicles to a classic banoffee pie, cupcakes and a boozy tub. My personal favourites here is Bailey's Cold Set Cheesecake because who can say no to a jar full of chocolate sable, fudge brownie, Bailey's infused 32% chocolate cream cheese, chocolate ganache, and chocolate crunch. The brownies here are to die for. If you're wondering what a Boozy Tub is; it is a red velvet or chocolate tub filled with Nutella, Red Wine Pipette or with Belgian milk chocolate ganache with Bailey's pipette. Pure vegetarian? Worry not, Demould has some amazing eggless cakes to offer. So don't waste any time and head to Demould to get yourself a cake jar or boozy tub now!