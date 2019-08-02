Denim-On-Denim: Have You Jumped On The Trend Yet?

Working in music effectively equips you to learn how to stay "relevant" - both in what you produce and what you follow. And I do my best to channel that into my fashion choices. Much in line with the #sustainablefashion trend, I'm a firm believer of tapping into the insane amount of talent our country has in all fields - design being one of the front runners. 

More power to LBB for retailing awesome (local) brands and giving the country exactly what it was missing. It took me a while, but I've listed down some of my favourite brands and products from the LBB Shop:

Double Button Solid Blue Shirt

Let's face it - fashion trends come much later to us 30 year olds, so when I spotted the denim-on-denim making rounds in the fashion world, I practically looked up and thanked god. I would wear denims everywhere if I could, and this outfit is just so effortless. The double button style is super on-trend  (I spotted it everywhere in my Europe trip), and I also love the stylish stripe details on the sleeves. My favourite part? The high-low style doesn't make me worry every time I bend (you know what I mean).

Elephant Ride Round Cross Body

To complete my look, I chose this beautiful handcrafted round cross-body bag made by Ekamph. The detailing on this bag is just stunning and it amps up my outfit tenfold. 