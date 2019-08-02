Denim-On-Denim: Have You Jumped On The Trend Yet?

Working in music effectively equips you to learn how to stay "relevant" - both in what you produce and what you follow. And I do my best to channel that into my fashion choices. Much in line with the #sustainablefashion trend, I'm a firm believer of tapping into the insane amount of talent our country has in all fields - design being one of the front runners.

More power to LBB for retailing awesome (local) brands and giving the country exactly what it was missing. It took me a while, but I've listed down some of my favourite brands and products from the LBB Shop: