Edgy, Architectural, Statement-Making Leather Bags By Pratinava

The central inspiration for the signature collection of handbags is taken from architectural elements—we’ve seen a piece that’s been designed after the Taj Mahal, which is stunningly intricate and gorgeous. There’s even a scarlet red telephone booth bag which is bound to get people to do a double take.

It’s not just the structure and silhouettes of these bags that make them unique—the interesting textures and detailing have big roles to play as well.

The edgy, bold styles of their latest collection of bags. From a Broadway stage inspired handbag, to a bag featuring the design of a Victorian balcony to a clutch in the shape of a coffin with a rose (a bit morbid, perhaps, for some?), these styles are anything but safe.

Anyone who wants to give their basic black and tan leather bags a break and experiment with something a little more ballsy, yet contemporary.

