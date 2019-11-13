Enjoy Public Headquarter's Killer Drinks & Yum Food, Drop By Now!

Public Headquarter: This is in the PVR Anupam complex and its on the first floor. The place has a party vibe and has a dedicated bar with mocktails and cocktails that they serve. The staffs were courteous and they recommended us good drinks and dishes. We had ordered, Paneer tikka, Chicken tikka, Chicken wings and Spring rolls for starters and each dish was yummy and well prepared. For the main course, we had Paneer handi and Butter chicken along with naan which was good. And we had also ordered Hakka noodles and I must say it was delicious. Enjoyed my visit with my friends to this place.