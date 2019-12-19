The Fitness Alive gym in Punjabi Bagh offers all sorts of training programmes and classes for your fitness needs.
Feel The Burn At Fitness Alive In Punjabi Bagh
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 4000
- Nearest Metro Station: SHIVAJI PARK
Shortcut
Who Are They
This chain was started by fitness therapist Neeraj Mehta and offers a series of different workshops and classes. The gym has a team of 14 trainers, each of whom will assist you in training, advise you about your diet and tweak the workout to your needs.
What Do They Offer
The gym offers yoga training, advanced personal training, a sports nutrition programme, martial arts training, pilates, aerobics, training for senior citizens and workshops.
What Fitness Alive pride themselves on is being aware of the client’s safety first. They have tailor-made programmes for individuals of different ages and backgrounds, and understand physiotherapy care for people coming back from long-term injury. There are also series of specialised classes such as Steelflexx {a workshop on Iron Yoga} and Corblast {a workshop on extreme abdominal workout}, which are expensive but intensive courses.
The team at Fitness Alive also regularly hosts outdoor events for gym members to come together and compete.
So We’re Thinking…
We were impressed with the sheer selection of classes and training available at Fitness Alive. The choice alone would be enough for us, but the level of professionalism is what wins it for these guys.
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 4000
- Nearest Metro Station: SHIVAJI PARK
Comments (0)