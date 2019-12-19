Feel The Burn At Fitness Alive In Punjabi Bagh

The gym offers yoga training, advanced personal training, a sports nutrition programme, martial arts training, pilates, aerobics, training for senior citizens and workshops.

What Fitness Alive pride themselves on is being aware of the client’s safety first. They have tailor-made programmes for individuals of different ages and backgrounds, and understand physiotherapy care for people coming back from long-term injury. There are also series of specialised classes such as Steelflexx {a workshop on Iron Yoga} and Corblast {a workshop on extreme abdominal workout}, which are expensive but intensive courses.

The team at Fitness Alive also regularly hosts outdoor events for gym members to come together and compete.