Beat The Cold Weather Blues With Winter Comfort Food Served Here

Winters are here, and I am on a hunt to explore the best places in Delhi that can satisfy my winter food demands. I stumbled across Spago, a restaurant nestled in the GK 1 market, and tried their Italian food. Their decor is chic and elegant. The interiors are so beautifully designed. This is certainly a must-visit place in winters. My top five recommendations: 1) Morel Zupa - Being a funghi lover, trying this soup was a must. And yes, this zupa was soothing and delicious. The taste of morel mushrooms was comforting. 2) Parmigiana DI Melanzane - I love aubergine and was tempted to try this. It was overloaded with mozzarella cheese, and it was a complete treat to my taste buds. 3) Exotica pizza - This thin crust pizza in a wheat base was cooked in a stone based oven, and it was YUM. The base was well-baked and crispy. The toppings were exotic and fresh. 4) Torta royale - White chocolate and mascarpone cake baked to perfection. This one is the king of desserts - it was rich, dense, and decadent. 5) Torta Di Fango- We all know the deadly combination of hot and cold, and Spago serves this fantastic combo of warm eggless chocolate mud cake with vanilla gelato. Special mention for the beautiful food presentation. I loved their food styling. And the best part is that the ingredients used were fresh and full of flavours.