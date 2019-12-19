Look Slick with Flick: Delhi's First Salon for Children

Salons

Flick Kids Salon

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
4.5

M-21, 2nd Floor, E Block Road, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

Started by two moms, Flick is Delhi’s first specialty salon just for kids. They offer a range of services and kid-friendly products.

For kids, by parents

When two working moms got together and discussed the difficulties they faced with grooming their children, the initial idea for Flick was formed.

Co-founders Deepika Khaitan and Sanjana Nath started the salon to create a comfortable, stress-free space for parents to bring their kids. Of highest importance at Flick is a high standard of quality and hygiene, and a well-trained staff equipped to care for children.

Flick caters to children up to the age of 12, and offers a variety of services. These services include regular hair grooming and cutting, special ‘first haircut’ ceremonies and even some spa services. They also offer a selection of shampoos, lotions, body butter, and soaps made just for kids.

Simplifying the process

Taking your child to get a haircut can be uncomfortable {for them} and tedious {for you}. With specialised low seats, colourful interiors and a bunch of appealing activities, Flick creates an environment your child will want to keep coming back to. There are also pedicure and manicure services available for parents while they wait for their children.

Party planners

The space can also be transformed for special events for children, including spa-themed, disco or pajama birthday parties. Everything from the activities and décor, to the food and drinks would be arranged by the team at Flick.

Will you be taking your child here?

Where: M-21, Second Floor, E Block Rd, Block M, GK II

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri

Price: INR 100 – INR 1,000

Timings: 10.30am – 7.30pm

Contact: 011 41056607

Follow them on Facebook here.

