Look Slick with Flick: Delhi's First Salon for Children

When two working moms got together and discussed the difficulties they faced with grooming their children, the initial idea for Flick was formed.

Co-founders Deepika Khaitan and Sanjana Nath started the salon to create a comfortable, stress-free space for parents to bring their kids. Of highest importance at Flick is a high standard of quality and hygiene, and a well-trained staff equipped to care for children.

Flick caters to children up to the age of 12, and offers a variety of services. These services include regular hair grooming and cutting, special ‘first haircut’ ceremonies and even some spa services. They also offer a selection of shampoos, lotions, body butter, and soaps made just for kids.