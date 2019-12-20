The best part of this dish is the freshness and the sweetness. The cream is fresh cream and not the typical soya cream that you get nearly everywhere! It's perfect to look at and to taste.
Pick Up Fresh Strawberries & Cream Cake From This Shahpur Jat Home Chef
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Whatever you order from Avanti Mathur who is the pastry chef at Sweet Nothings, has to be picked up from their base kitchen in Shahpur Jat. They do not have a delivery model.
