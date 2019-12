Ever felt like there’s a book in you? Or a Sonam Gupta who’s turned you into a jilted lover poet? Meet Kavi – The Poetry Art Project, who’ll turn those random musings into things of art.

The brand is for everyone who takes pride in their writing. So if you have something {of value} to say by the way of quotes, poems, rhyming lines or anything, these guys will take them and put them on eco-friendly lamps, bags, coasters, frames, earrings, cushion covers and more.