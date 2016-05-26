Good Earth Launches India's First Historical Colouring Book!

A first-of-its-kind colouring book, Bagh-e-Bahar has been launched in collaboration with Penguin. This colouring book is based on the beauty and romance of the Mughal gardens. It contains 100 pages, each of which tells a story and creates a mood by incorporating quotes from the 13th century poet, Rumi.

Through iconic, intricate patterns that have been created over the past two decades, the book is something you can pick up to bring a little bit of therapeutic relief to an otherwise stressful life.