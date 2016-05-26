Good Earth Launches India's First Historical Colouring Book!

img-gallery-featured
Clothing Stores

Good Earth

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Select Citywalk Mall, 3rd Floor, S-06, Saket, New Delhi

3 Outlets
image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets

Shortcut

Drop those fountain pens & ball pens and pick up some crayons, because Good Earth is here with Bagh-e-Bahar—a colouring book meant for all you grown-ups.

Colourful Storytelling

A first-of-its-kind colouring book, Bagh-e-Bahar has been launched in collaboration with Penguin. This colouring book is based on the beauty and romance of the Mughal gardens. It contains 100 pages, each of which tells a story and creates a mood by incorporating quotes from the 13th century poet, Rumi.

Through iconic, intricate patterns that have been created over the past two decades, the book is something you can pick up to bring a little bit of therapeutic relief to an otherwise stressful life.

Water Gift!

If you know someone who would go crazy over this colouring book, you should get them the gift version of this book, which comes in an elegant box and is accompanied with fragrant Neroli water—with which your friend {or relative} can moisten to give the pencil sketches a nice, fluid water colour effect.

Where: For a complete list of Good Earth stores, click here and buy the book online here.

Price: INR 899

Follow Good Earth on Facebook here for more updates.

Other Outlets

Good Earth

New Delhi, Delhi
4.2

Shop 9, Ground, 1st & 2nd Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

image-map-default

Good Earth

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
4.4

Shop 18, Santushti Shopping Complex, Opp. Hotel Samrat, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

image-map-default

Good Earth City Centre

Sector 50, Gurgaon

Pocket H, Sector 50, Gurgaon

image-map-default
Clothing Stores

Good Earth

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Select Citywalk Mall, 3rd Floor, S-06, Saket, New Delhi

3 Outlets
image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Good Earth

New Delhi, Delhi
4.2

Shop 9, Ground, 1st & 2nd Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

image-map-default

Good Earth

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
4.4

Shop 18, Santushti Shopping Complex, Opp. Hotel Samrat, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

image-map-default

Good Earth City Centre

Sector 50, Gurgaon

Pocket H, Sector 50, Gurgaon

image-map-default