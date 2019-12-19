Great Your Daily Dose of Superfood Like Dry Fruits & Seeds From This Shop!

Tirupati Dry Fruit’s in INA has a variety of dry fruits at affordable price. We all know in this busy world getting healthy is a task and good quality dry fruits are not easily available. You can get Almonds, Walnuts, Cashews, Raisins, Dates and what not. They also have those rare dry fruits like dried Apricots, Berries, Prunes, Fig and Lotus seeds also. Dry fruits contain a lot of fibre and a great source of anti-oxidants and are must in your daily diet. Seeds such as Flex seed, Pumpkin seed, Sunflower seed, Chia seed are great superfood which is also in store. A spoonful of seeds is a great way to stay healthy and active. And that’s not all you can also pick up herbal green tea in different flavours like Tulsi, Rose Jasmine, Hibiscus, Mint and more. Explore more and you can get different types of Pickles, Papad and what not. So, take a step to stay healthy and visit this shop and treat yourself with healthy food.