Gulab Sweets & Restaurant Since 1912 Is Definitely Winning Hearts!

Gulab Sweets is one of the old and famous shops in Northern parts of India. It's the best serving sweet shop offering an enormous amount of options since 1912. Now the Gulab's outlets started serving Breakfast, Lunch, and DInner also our all-time favourite Indian street food. I was on a visit to Gulab's outlet located in sector 104 Noida and had Raj Kachori and Executive thali which has my all-time favourite Dal makhani, Shahi paneer mix veg and a few items like raita pickle salad and tandoori roti. The food was comparatively pocket-friendly and delicious in every bite. Proper care of cleanliness is taken care of the outlet. A must visit Place