Explore The Best Of Gurgaon On A Bicycle With Pedalyatri

Pedalyatri is not made up of a bunch of road-runners or cycling pros. The crew “running” Pedalyatri includes Anand Sinha, Manish Gahlaut, Jasbir Singh and Rajesh Kalra, all stalwarts in their professions, with full-time jobs.

The cherry on top? These rides end with some good old halwa, chai made with milk straight out of a cow, butter milk, parathas, laddoos, and samosas, from food stalls tucked away in obscure villages. They’re inviting everybody interested to join them on these jaunts…as long as you can make it in time for a 5.30am ride.