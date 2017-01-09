Pedalyatri epitomises the sort of fun-loving, exciting groups where members have a mutual interest {in this case, cycling and exploring the outdoors}, and have married this interest with their day to day city lives.
Explore The Best Of Gurgaon On A Bicycle With Pedalyatri
Give This Guy A Pedal
Pedalyatri is not made up of a bunch of road-runners or cycling pros. The crew “running” Pedalyatri includes Anand Sinha, Manish Gahlaut, Jasbir Singh and Rajesh Kalra, all stalwarts in their professions, with full-time jobs.
The cherry on top? These rides end with some good old halwa, chai made with milk straight out of a cow, butter milk, parathas, laddoos, and samosas, from food stalls tucked away in obscure villages. They’re inviting everybody interested to join them on these jaunts…as long as you can make it in time for a 5.30am ride.
Peddle Of Mud
What started seven years ago as an endeavour to bring together people with a passion for cycling, today enlists a community of over 2,000 people! Members embark on 50-60 km trails on the weekend, and trails covering 25-30 km on weekdays.
The routes take them through villages, wilderness, and sometimes even up to Damdama lake.
