Gurugram Peeps, Grab Some Drinks At This Newly Opened Restaurant

The Societe is a newly opened place in Eros City Square Mall in Gurugram. The place is huge & spacious with English decor. The Bar here is classy and the seating is modern. This can be an ideal place for parties and fine-dining both. You will get a luxurious experience here for sure. An elaborate menu with a mix of Asian, Continental, Middle Eastern, Indian, & Chinese Cuisine also offers great drinks. You can enjoy live music as well to boost up your mood & shake your legs. It’s is a perfect place for all occasions & the rooftop with a beautiful view is an add on.