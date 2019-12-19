Gurugram Peeps, Grab Some Drinks At This Newly Opened Restaurant

Casual Dining

The Societe

Sector 49, Gurgaon
Eros City Square, 2nd Floor, Food Court 1, Sector 49, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Societe is a newly opened place in Eros City Square Mall in Gurugram. The place is huge & spacious with English decor. The Bar here is classy and the seating is modern. This can be an ideal place for parties and fine-dining both. You will get a luxurious experience here for sure. An elaborate menu with a mix of Asian, Continental, Middle Eastern, Indian, & Chinese Cuisine also offers great drinks. You can enjoy live music as well to boost up your mood & shake your legs. It’s is a perfect place for all occasions & the rooftop with a beautiful view is an add on.

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family, Kids

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

