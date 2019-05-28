Raahgiri Is Back In Town After A Wait Of 2 Years

You heard it right. Yes, our favourite Raahgiri is back in the heart of Delhi. Raahgiri- Apni Raahein, Apni Azadi is an initiative by Max Institute of Cancer Care to celebrate the fearlessness of Cancer. New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), along with The Raahgiri Foundation and Delhi Police was first held in 2014 in CP. It was first started in Gurugram in 2013 and is now held in over 70 cities. As Delhi has become one of the most polluted cities in the world and was ranked amongst the top 20 amongst the most polluted cities, Raahgiri main focus was to prevent air pollution. It will be held at the Inner Circle of CP which will be closed off for all vehicles in between 6 AM to 9 AM. People can participate in a variety of engaging activities ranging from Zumba, Cycling, Dance workouts, Bhangra sessions and many more other exciting games. Raahgiri Day is also an endeavour to bring to the fore, the importance of following a healthy regime. The idea is to get people out of their living rooms and reclaim the roads that are dominated by vehicles. Starting from the 26th of May, this fun event will be held on the last Sunday of every month with an aim to counter the harmful impact of air pollution. So this Sunday put on your shoes and get going to CP.