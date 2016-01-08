Knitty Nani: Hand-knit Woollen Goodies to Keep You Warm

Remember the good ol’ days when you’d go running around the garden on a sunny winter afternoon, and somewhere, not far from you, your beloved nani {or dadi} would be knitting a muffler, while keeping a strict eye you? While we await a time capsule to take us back to those days, Knitty Nani is here to keep you feeling warm and fuzzy with her woolly merchandise.

Some of our favourites from her collection {surprisingly} were baby products, which include an adorable gradient baby blanket and a baby sleeping bag. They even have some really nice patterned rugs, cushions, ottomans, and colourful toys, which are made using different varieties of wool, to bring out varying textures. Want something to keep yourself warm as well? Knitty Nani’s got you covered with mufflers, woollen booties, and crochet purses.