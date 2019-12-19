We can't get over these hand-painted tops & shirts made by The Finicky Colorist, a new up & coming brand.
The Finicky Colorist's Unique Hand-Painted Tops Are Everything
Clothing Stores
- Available on LBB Shop
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
If you're obsessed with all things floral and unique, you can NOT miss The Finicky Colorist. Ever since we found this new label, we're obsessed with their collection. You'll love their garments featuring lilies, dahlias, gerberas and rangoon creepers. Their tops have a relaxed fit and they do a range of pastel pinks and blues, and also classic olives.
Bookmark their beautiful luxe collection under ₹3000 stat.
Clothing Stores
- Available on LBB Shop
Comments (0)