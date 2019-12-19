The Finicky Colorist's Unique Hand-Painted Tops Are Everything

If you're obsessed with all things floral and unique, you can NOT miss The Finicky Colorist. Ever since we found this new label, we're obsessed with their collection. You'll love their garments featuring lilies, dahlias, gerberas and rangoon creepers. Their tops have a relaxed fit and they do a range of pastel pinks and blues, and also classic olives.



Bookmark their beautiful luxe collection under ₹3000 stat.