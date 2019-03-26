Handicraft Heaven: Stock Up On Curios & Collectibles At This Janpath Shop!

If you're the kind of person who has a problem with hoarding cute, little curios, we'd say be wary of this shop. N&M handicrafts in Janpath has a variety of products that make for great gifts and hoard-ables. You'll find wooden chess sets, jewellery boxes in multiple sizes and designs on them, keychains, hanging decorations, idols and other colorful stuff here — all kinds of handicrafts. The range of products here starts at INR 70, so rest assured, you won't be breaking the bank.