Surajgarh In G-Town Is The Ultimate Family Weekend Zone

A place which is spread in 15 Acres full of the landscape, Aravali mountains, Themed village with more activities and attraction, where you and your family love to come again and again. You will instantly notice the friendliness and smiles, Surajgarh grand entry gives the feel of the fort, traditional folk dance, circus, original Kalputli dance and many more attraction and activities and when it’s come to the food they have the best chefs from royal palaces and artisans from all over Rajasthan. Their master architect visited nearby villages, haveli, fort, and palaces before starting the concept, we collect artefacts from various parts of Rajasthan but mainly tried to make our own, so that you get unique. They use a purely handcrafted material for decoration and merged it with all modern amenities for your comfort. Packed with a huge array of attractions that include village bazaar, folk entertainment, live dance, animal rides for children, magic show, pottery, the rope balancing act, games zone, open lawns to relax and the tempting Rajasthani cuisine; there’s certainly no looking back when you reach here. Weekends and public holidays call for a great rush, hence, make sure you reach early to make it first to the ticket counter.