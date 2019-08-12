Yummy Maggi & Shakes Only At this Little Oultet

We all love Maggi. Don’t we? Maggi is one of the best snacks which we always crave for. Little Hut is a small booth in the lanes of Patel Chest is a delight for people on a budget. This place is doing something unique with combining Maggi with Pasta. Isn’t that great? You get two of your favourite things combined with great fusion. The dish is exactly what it sounds like - a tasteful, creamy combo of our good old Maggi that’s been added to our favourite mix sauce pasta and topped with cheese which is a delightful treat. You can also get drooling yummy shakes that are just the thing you will need for this hot weather outside. As this place is under huge trees which makes it bearable to sit in the scorching heat a shakes is just right. You can order their Kitkat Shake, Oreo Shake, Berrylite Shake and many more. And the price is super affordable and just in the budget. So, fill your tummy with delicious Maggi and Shake and head-over to this Little Hut right now!!