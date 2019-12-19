Hidden Gem In The Heart Of North Delhi

Pathankot Wale is the perfect place for breakfast on a breezy winter morning. They've got an amazing range of quick meals like Chole Bhature, Bedami Poori, Nutri Kulcha and much more. The best part is that everything is very hygienic. My favorite is Chole Bhature + Lassi which costs about 135 bucks. They also serve delicious North Indian Food out of which Paneer lababdar, dal makhani and Soya chaap gravy are the best. Having a meal here won't burn a hole in your pocket and you'll get the best quality without any comprise.