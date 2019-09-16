From Lehengas To Dresses: This New Boutique In Faridabad Is A Delight

The latest addition to the long list of boutiques in Sector-15, Faridabad, Hook & Eye is a charming design studio that specialises in intricate hand embroidery and the fresh use of colours.

Started around two months ago by designer Tanu Walia, the boutique customises and designs everything from ethnic wear, Indo-western dresses to casual and formal wear for women. One can also get their own designs stitched from Hook & Eye. You can expect to get all kinds of embroidery, mirror, patra, and zari work at the boutique. The range of fabrics that they work with is also really exhaustive and you'll find georgette, chiffon, chanderi, and brocade samples, and readymade pieces at the store. Prices for the readymade pieces start at INR 3,000.

Hook and Eye also has some pretty dupattas and juttis on its shelves. The dupattas looked exquisite in crisp cotton and summery colours like peach, pink, and teal and their prices start at INR 500. We also recommend checking out the floral and denim juttis at the boutique. Prices for the designer juttis start at INR 1,500.

Designer Tanu Walia is a certified image consultant as well, so she'll be able to offer you great advice about the kind of outfit that you should go for. The best part? The styling advice is absolutely free of charge.

Hook and Eye is open from 11 AM - 8 PM (closed on Sunday) and Neelam Chowk Ajronda is the nearest metro station.