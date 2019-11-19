The only respite from hectic meetings on a business trip is probably a great hotel you can get back to. Everything from long meetings to catching flights at odd hours can be extremely overwhelming (& tiring), but your hotel can make it all better. So, we’ve done our research and found some great hotels across India where you can easily forget your day, unwind, and start anew! Interested? Read on.
Get The Best Of Comfort & Convenience On Your Next Trip At Hyatt Place Hotels
Hyatt Place Gurgaon/Udyog Vihar
Let’s face it, Gurgaon is where most of the corporate action is and you’re bound to land there for some meeting or the other. Located in the heart of this bustling city is Hyatt Place Gurgaon/Udyog Vihar, where you can work whenever and wherever you want with work spaces designed around you. Feel free to order chef-inspired bar bites, shop at the grab-and-go market anytime or sip a glass of wine at the bar in the evening (you’ll need it after a long day). The hotel spaces are designed to ensure the most seamless stay.
Hyatt Place Hyderabad/ Banjara Hills
Close to the business centers of HITEC City and Central Business District, this gem in the heart of Hyderabad comes with gorgeous gardens, a pool, and multiple spacious rooms. With dedicated spaces to work, sleep, and play, each roomy room features a comfy Cozy Corner, spacious desk, contemporary bathroom, and more. Opt for late night drinks at the stunning Zing- Sky Bar + Lounge or sweat it out at the gym. Hosting a group? The hotel offers meeting spaces equipped with customisable room setups and varied catering options.
Hyatt Place Pune/Hinjawadi
Specially designed for the multi-tasking traveler, Hyatt Place Pune/Hinjawadi is an upscale business hotel where every stay is an opportunity to recharge and make the next day more successful than the one before. While at the hotel, the restaurant is the perfect place to relax with your morning paper, or mix and mingle over lunch or dinner. No matter the time of day, the bar serves your a.m. caffeine fix and p.m. craft cocktails.
Looking for a leisure trip off the beaten path?
Hyatt Place Hampi
Featuring spectacular landscape gardens with cozy rooms and an outdoor pool, Hyatt Place Hampi is everything you could wish for (and so much more). Their pet-friendly services and authentic 24/7 food service with on-site activities are just what you and the family need to unwind and relax. And once you’re done enjoying the hotel’s facilities, squeeze in time for some sightseeing at this UNESCO Heritage Site.
Hyatt Place Rameswaram
At Hyatt Place Rameswaram, you can enjoy the best of comfort and convenience, all in one place. Just steps away from Ramanathaswamy Temple and Agnitheertham, this modern hotel has stunning rooms, a pool, and a spacious lobby to relax and unwind. You’ll love their delicious South Indian and Asian food options at the restaurant.
So, what are you waiting for? If you are planning a trip to any of the above-mentioned cities, you have enough reasons (and more) to book a stay at a Hyatt Place hotel.
