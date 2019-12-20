This Cute Little Cafe Offers Pretty Looking Desserts & Shakes!

High On Desserts : The cafe is small but very well maintained and beautifully decorated. The sitting arrangement was very comfortable. Loved their service and staff. The host was a wonderful person. Food- 1. HOD Special: This platter has 6 portions of churros, a single waffle, bananas, marshmallows and 2 dips of your choice. I just loved everything on this platter. The waffles and churros were so so fresh and perfectly cooked. The dips were very luscious. I just can't get over it. 2. Very berry shake: The shake was topped with whipped cream and it was creamy and flavorful. 3. Red velvet shake: This shake was topped with whipped cream and red velvet cake, this was creamy and flavorful as well. Highly recommended guys.