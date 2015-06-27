A Whiff of Iced Pomegranate and Kerala Lime this Summer with Forest Essentials

The new Indulgence Box from Forest Essentials this summer has a truly tropical feel to it. With iced pomegranate and Kerala lime as the dominating essences in this line, the goodies have given us something new to talk about.

We started with the shower wash, which has a gel-like smooth texture that turns frothy and fruity under the water. This creates a luxurious bath experience, since the aroma lies thick and is almost sensual in effect. The refreshing quality of the shower wash is in the fragrance and obviously, in its use of natural earthy ingredients.

If you’re not much of a liquid shower gel person, they also have a solid soap bar with the same effect. Unlike a lot of natural soaps, one couldn’t complain for a lack of foam and to our delight, the bar remains soft and silky throughout use.

Follow this up with the body cream, the fragrance of which is bound to tantalise you the minute you open the lid. The cream is light and non-sticky, which is ideal, given the current Delhi summer, but also does a super job of moisturising your skin {yes, you do need to moisture even in the summer}.

And if that wasn’t enough, we also got ourselves the body mist to stay fresh {and smell amazing} on the go! It has a lingering smell that isn’t strong, but you catch whiffs of it through the day, which almost surprise you with their subtlety. The peach colour was soothing to the senses, and made us feel fresh as a daisy {or an iced pomegranate in this case}.

Needless to say, when it comes to Forest Essentials, all these goodies came beautifully packaged in a pastel pink floral box, complete with a ribbon around it. Our favourite part of the whole experience, perhaps.