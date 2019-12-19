India’s Biggest Cocktail Is Here And That's Not All They Have For You!

True to the name, Catalyst, the gastrobar is transforming the food and beverage industry. From the rich yet tasteful decor to the cute indoor plants, every corner of the place is "Insta-Worthy". The island bar which by the way looks like its straight out of a picturesque postcard has the most amazing and innovative signature cocktails. Helmed by two brothers, Catalyst is all about innovation and sophisticated dining. They also have a beautiful terrace for the best outdoorsy experience. They have introduced a never-seen-before concept of Team Drinks for you and your buddies. Team Drinks are huge cocktail drinks made right at your table in a huge earthen pot which makes your experience nothing short of thrilling and exciting. The menu, curated and conceptualized by the owners and the head chef, offers multi-cuisine fusion dishes modified to suit any Indian taste palette. Nawabi waffle (buttermilk waffle with fried chicken, korma gravy and spring vegetable salad), ‘chip n dip’ platter, Tandoori Mutton Platter, Masala mac n cheese, Nargisi scotch eggs (soft boiled eggs coated with spicy minced lamb and deep fried) are few of their phenomenal exotic dishes. What’s a meal without a great cocktail? Their menu boasts over 50 unique flavours in different segments. The bar offers 5-6 flavours in every signature cocktail which are by far the most beautiful looking cocktails I have ever seen. Catalyst Gastrobar is a remarkable restaurant which would suit all preferences and vibes.