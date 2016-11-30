Consciously engineered and well crafted, InLiving’s gorgeous furniture is splurge-worthy, but it’s the surprisingly affordable lamps that caught our attention.
InLiving's Beautiful Wooden Lamps Are Crazy Value For Money
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: GOLF COURSE
Shortcut
Got Wood?
All their furniture is crafted from different kinds of wood such as walnut, oak, ash, mango or sheesham, responsibly sourced for the variety of patterns, durability, colour and grain patterns.
While most of their furniture is pretty pricey, and for good reason {it’s all so lovely!}, the thrift shop enthusiast within us is happy to have stumbled upon their selection of lamps.
These beautiful light elements, carved from mango and sheesham wood, are all priced below INR 1,000, but you couldn’t tell from the way they look.
Guys, It's Lit!
Right off the bat, we want the Cuba Lamp – it’s made from recycled wood slants and retails for an unbelievable INR 899. It’s equal parts chic and functional, when fitted with a bright, white light.
Next on our light shopping list is the Opera Lamp, for when you’d like to create a more ambient setting. We’re all about mood lighting, and this one fits the bill perfectly.
If you’re more quirky than classy, how about the Castle Lamp with colourful accents? Choose from the five variants – lime green, red, grey, pink or yellow – and dress up a corner of your room. It even makes for a fun light accessory for your bathroom – guaranteed to make getting ready in the morning a brighter prospect.
So We're Thinking...
Snatch up these amazing lamps before they run out of stock – at these prices, they’re a complete steal!
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: GOLF COURSE
Comments (0)