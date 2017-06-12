Eat Your Heart Out: Where and What to Eat in Jaipur

Here at LBB, we’ve got a few things we must do on every vacation, and sampling a wide array of cuisines definitely figures in the top three. We’re anticipating you’ll be in the Pink city for the Lit Fest, and if you’re bored of festival stalls and fast food, here’s what we think you simply cannot miss.

RESTAURANTS

Jammie’s Kitchen

Jammie’s bridges the gap between pricey hotel restaurants and moderately priced dining options. Their choice of seafood, especially the fish, comes highly recommended and can be enjoyed under giant white umbrellas or canopies in the outdoors.

Fine Dining

52, Green Park, Queens Road, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur

Dragon House

With red and gold décor, The Dragon House will compel you to order their Dim Sums, the Master Blaster Chicken, and the Fish Shirgi. This is the place to satiate your Chinese cravings.

Fine Dining

Radisson Jaipur City Center, Khasa Kothi Circle, MI Road, Jaipur

Niros

If you’re going for the iconic, then you know Niros is a must visit. Serving north Indian, Chinese and Continental food, there’s something for every taste. #LBBTip: Try their Rajasthani fare for a difference experience altogether.

Fine Dining

Panch Batti, MI Road, Jaipur

Little Italy

We don’t believe they need an introduction in terms of food served, but know this, with chains around the country and the world, for when you need an Italian fix or a switch from all the Maas, Little Italy should be on top of your list.

Casual Dining

C-11, KK Square, C Scheme, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Palladio

The good news is that Palladio is a ten minute walk from the Lit Fest venue. The even better news? It’s outdoors, candle-lit and you can eat under canopies. A well-stocked bar and some delish ravioli makes this a perfect dinner venue.

Pubs

Hotel Narain Niwas, Kanota Bagh, Narayan Singh Circle, Jaipur

Jaipur Modern Kitchen

More of a cafe, quick snack getaway joint, the perfectly-manicured garden is great under the sun or stars, and ideal for a quick coffee and sandwich.

Casual Dining

51, Sardar Patel Marg, Dhuleshwar Garden Crossing, C Scheme, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Dasaprakash

Opened in 1979 at the Ambassdor Hotel {now part of Taj Vivanta}, New Delhi, Dasaprakash used to be a family ritual  – our weekly fix of authentic South Indian dosas and thalis. They shut shop here and opened in Jaipur and though the ambience of the Jaipur outlet lacks the class and feel of its Delhi predecessor, it retains the awesome taste.

Casual Dining

Kamal Mansion, 5, Opp. Tanishq Jewellery, MI Road, Jaipur

Handi

Expect to enter an intriguing set up – a thatched-tent-like-roof, low-hanging Rajasthani lamps, and those ubiquitous Rajasthani bird/puppet danglers. The village décor aside, this place is a must-visit for what is, quite possibly, the best Lal Maas in the city. Also good for other Indian food, be sure to drop in if you’re craving rich, spicy Rajasthani cuisine, in the heart of the city.

Casual Dining

Maya Mansion, Opp. GPO, MI Road, Jaipur

Rawat Mishtan Bhandar

We were first introduced to Rawat’s kachori by a friend who carted some all the way from Jaipur and ever since, we make it a point to stop here on every visit to Jaipur.

Sweet Shops

Opp. Polovictory Cinema, Station Road, Sindhi Camp, Jaipur, Rajasthan

1135 AD

When in Jaipur, dine like a Maharaja {or Maharani} at this uber-fancy restaurant, located right within the fortified confines of the Amber Fort. Luxurious and romantic, this grand venue features pure silver crockery, sparkling chandeliers, a recast roof with glass inlay and gold leaf motifs, and regal furniture with silver-plated armrests. The perfect combination of grandeur and great food.

Fine Dining

Level 2, Near Sheela Mata Temple, Amer, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Peshawri

Jaipur’s version of Delhi’s Bukhara, Peshawri is a classic, and will transport you to a village in Punjab once you taste the Dal Bukhara, Butter Chicken and kebabs.

Fine Dining

ITC Rajputana Hotel, Palace Road, Gopalbari, Jaipur

Spice Court

A multi-cuisine joint, Spice Court is Jaipur’s poster-boy for Lal Maas and Jungle Mass done right. If dining out at night, choose to sit in their outdoor section. Rajasthani folk dances and puppet shows add a dash of culture and entertainment.

Casual Dining

Achrol House, Jacob Road, Civil Lines, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Giardino

Another hotel offering, this one is at the Jai Mahal Palace. Sit by the poolside in a charming Italian eatery, set in a red brick courtyard. Giardino has an open kitchen, which makes for a more interactive experience.

Fine Dining

Jai Mahal Palace, Jacob Road, Civil Lines, Jaipur

3 D’S

North Indian, Chinese and Italian cuisine, mix and match a meal at 3 D’s with a side order of a spectacular view. On the slight downside, the service is a bit slow, so go if you have a few hours to kill, the view is so worth it.

 

Casual Dining

Corporate Tower, 8th & 9th Floor, A-2, Near Jawahar Circle, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Laxmi Mishtan Bhandar {LMB}

An iconic Jaipur hotel, restaurant and sweet shop, it was established in 1954 and is said to be Jaipur’s first three-star hotel. It’s come to be most famous for its food and traditional mithai shop. Sample the sweet lassi before you move on to their version of the traditional Rajasthani thali. A winner if you’re looking for a breakfast/brunch option.

Sweet Shops

98 & 99, Johari Bazar Road, Bapu Bazar, Biseswarji, Jaipur

Taruveda Bistro

From a collection of luxury lifestyle brands for sale, to promoting organic living, and a bistro offering world cuisines, Taruveda offers an experience that is beyond just a meal. From coffee to sushi, if you’re a true foodie, this is your best bet to choose from a wide range of flavours and classic dishes done to perfection. 

Cafes

KK Square, 2nd Floor, C-11, C Scheme, Jaipur, Rajasthan

CAFES

Anokhi Café

You can’t go wrong with this firang-favourite; organic, wholesome, freshly prepared food, served in a charming, sunlit, tourist-packed space. Small but cute, with a thatched roof and ‘mooda’ seats – this is the best place to curl up with a book, or catch up on work using their free wifi.

Cafes

KK Square, 2nd Floor, C-11, C Scheme, Jaipur, Rajasthan

On The House Bistro & Bakery

One of the hidden gems of Jaipur and popularly known as ‘OTH’, this bistro and bakery is as good as the show with the same abbreviation. Located in the heart of the city but devoid of parking issues, OTH has a diverse menu, with pastas, pizzas, breads, eggs benedict et all.

Cafes

E-145, Ramesh Marg, Behind Talwalkars, C Scheme, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Dzurt Patisserie and Café

Over dosed on kaju barfis and gulab jamuns? This little French patisserie serves Cheesecake, Crème Brulee and Croissants – just the break you might be looking for. #LBBTip: Google map your way here.

Bakeries

Achrol House, Jacob Road, Civil Lines, Jaipur

BARS

The Forresta Kitchen and Bar

Looking to have a night free from the city’s hustle bustle? This serene kitchen-bar is your answer.

Fine Dining

Devraj Niwas, Near Moti Mahal Cinema, Khasa Kothi Crossing, Gopalbari, Jaipur

The Polo Bar- Rambagh Palace

This aptly-named bar is bedecked with the sport’s memorabilia and serves up single malts, wines, liqueur and Cuban cigars.  Perfect for when you want to make a post-festival chakkar.

Bars

Taj Rambagh Palace, Bhawani Singh Road, Near C Scheme, C Scheme, Jaipur

Ta Blu- Hotel Clarks Amer

A popular rooftop restaurant, the open blue sky, eclectic décor, live acts and extensive drinks menu make it perfect for a romantic evening.  Chances of you running into the who’s who of the Pink city are pretty high.

Bars

Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Tonk Road, Jaipur

100% Rock

A franchise of the well-loved Adchini {Delhi} bar, 100% Rock is perhaps the only place in Jaipur that plays a good selection of rock music, and as an added bonus, offers a greater variety of cuisines than its Delhi counterpart.

Pubs

Hotel Shikha, R-14, Yudhishthir Marg, C Scheme, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Lounge 18

A well-stocked bar, skilled {lady} bartenders, leather upholstered couches you can sink into, and delicious cocktails –  Lounge 18 in Jaipur’s Marriot hotel is perfect for some Friday night shenanigans.

Pubs

Jaipur Marriott Hotel, Ashram Marg, Near Jawahar Circle, Tonk Road, Jaipur

STREET FOOD

Mamu’s

Having undergone a transformation from the time it was established in the 90s, Mamu’s is now a household name, with people of all ages flocking here for coffee and the extensive menu which includes Italian, Mexican, Chinese and Continental food.

Fast Food Restaurants

Shop 5, Opp. Mahaveer School, Mahaveer Marg, C Scheme, Jaipur

Lassiwala

The real Lassiwala is very hard to locate due to imitation lassiwalas having set up shop {rather shamelessly} all over Jaipur. LBBD insider info – the real deal is ‘Shop 312’, and rest assured, lassi in clay handis from Lassiwala at 312 will not disappoint. Be sure to get there early though, as they only serve till stocks last.

Fast Food Restaurants

Shop 312, MI Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Aunty’s Café

This is an Indian street food haven with a diverse menu ranging from chola bhatura and dosa to American Chopsuey. Like any street-side restaurant, this is not for the faint stomached. If you’re a seasoned roadside eater, knock yourself out.

Fast Food Restaurants

20, Nigam Chat Bazaar, Sarojini Marg, C Scheme, Jaipur

Pandit Pav Bhaji

Make a trip to Birla Mandir, and you’ll see a line of Pav Bhaji walas across the road. You’re spoilt for choice here, because they’re all fairly good.

Fast Food Restaurants

Opp. Birla Mandir, Jawahar Circle Garden, Jaipur

Kiran’s Gol Gappas

No trip to anywhere in India is complete without golgappas, so whatever you call them in your part of town, make your way to Kiran’s for some spicy, flavourful ones.

Street Food

Opp. Rajput Sabha Bhawan, Bhagwan Das Road, Jaipur

