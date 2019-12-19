Jama Masjid Food Walk Is Nothing Without Trying Bake N Shake

Bake N Shake has been on my bucket list for so long and every time the opportunity got missed. This time without wasting any minute I agreed for a food walk and it was a great opportunity that I got. We met the owner and he is a food blogger turned restaurant owner who had made such an amazing menu to savour upon the dishes. We tried their 3 layer shakes and the 5 layer shakes. It was so good to see the layers and being consistently there. It was loaded with flavours. Also, we tried their Chicken Cheeza which was too good. Enjoyed my plate of Cheeza which was crispy and yummy. One should try out their amazing dishes.