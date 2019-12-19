Kantha Floor Cushions, Ikat Dhurries & More: This Store Is A Home Decor Haven

Mohini Home Furnishings is a store in Kamla Nagar that’s got the most stunning home linens like quilted ikat pillow covers, block printed table runners {INR 950}, Dabu print dhurries, and more. It’s run by a mother-daughter duo who curate handmade products mostly from Rajasthan and West Bengal {the mother, i.e. Mohini is from West Bengal} and bring it all together for retail and wholesale at their North Delhi store. You’ll notice that the quality of products here is impeccable, the designs are lovely, and it’s not as expensive as popular decor brands. We particularly have a sweet corner for their Kantha floor cushions {INR 800}, their AC quilts {ones you can use in summer}, and colourful dhurries {INR 1,100}. Bring them all together and you’ve got a snug paradise. They also have a small section of pure Mal Mal dresses and palazzos {starring at INR 1,500} that will help you breeze through summer. Travel pouches {INR 180}, a few bowls sets, and mittens {INR 140} are some of the other things Mohini Furnishings stocks.