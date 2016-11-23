Did You Know You Can Now Buy Clinique On Nykaa?

We were venturing into the online market space last weekend for a harmless bit of window shopping, when we found this: Clinique is now available on Nykaa! Woot woot!

Touted as one of the best skincare brands out there, Clinique can come to your rescue no matter what type of skin you have. Each of the product is allergy tested {they apparently test every product 12 times on 600 people!}, so it’s one of the safest, most effective brands for skincare.

Their three-step introduction kit is where you could start if you’ve never tried their products before.

What about make-up, you ask? Well, they’re the ones who made the pencil-style lip sticks popular with their Chubby Sticks Moisturising Lip Colour Balms. Their Cheek Pops are pretty stellar too!

So, whatcha gonna buy?

