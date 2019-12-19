Get Beautiful Pichwai Saris & Lehngas From This Ancestral House In West Delhi

Label Pratham has been around since 2015. However, Prashant and Shweta (founders) have been designing saris for friends and family since 2003. What started as a small, passionate enterprise is today a go-to brand for art-inspired ethnic wear for many (including Neeta Ambani, Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan and more).

While Label Pratham launched its online portal in October last year, they've always had the most beautiful studio at their family property in Peeragarhi (Paschim Vihar). The studio looks like a charming ancestral house on the outside with a courtyard, colourful glass windows, and Pichwai art on walls, curtains and even on the ceiling fan. On the inside, it's a small, tastefully done-up store with two long rows of hangers full of pretty ethnic wear.

Label Pratham is known for its Rajasthani Pichwai art apparel, so everything here carries motifs of cows, Shree Nath Ji, gullies of artists and elephants. We particularly have a soft corner for their Gicha silk lehngas (starting at INR 19000) that are not overtly blingy but come in vibrant colours with hand-painted borders (look at the stunning rust orange one!).

Want to gift your mum something extra special? Choose from Label Pratham's hand-painted Pichwai silks and Jamdaani Pichwai saris (starting at INR 12K) that are unlike the usual. Just FYI, they only create five pieces of the same apparel, so Label Pratham's stuff really is unique.

Blouses both stitched and unstitched (INR 4k onwards), dupattas (INR 7000) and brass jewellery are some of the other things they offer (we're eyeing the brass gold necklace).