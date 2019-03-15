Take A Load Off: 5 Laundry Services That'll Make Life Easier

When you have to drop off your washing at Dhobighat, they’ll wash, dry, press (extra charge) & fold—so you basically don’t need to do anything except put together your freshly-cleaned outfits that will be delivered to you within just 24 hours. They will add fabric softeners, bleach and starch if you ask them to and offer free pick-up and drop option only in Dwarka.

Their price is pretty straightforward—INR 89/kg (includes pick and drop); dry-cleaning price determined as per the clothing item.