Welcome to LAZY BEAR RESORT & CAFE (Lakeside Gateway), a charming, updated cottage located right on the water's edge, and just an hour drive from Haldwani City (Uttarakhand). Enter the front door into the great room with lake appeal, comfortable, classy and cozy rooms. Overstuffed with decent comfy bedding, furniture and a LED TV with WIFI access, greet you as you walk in. Along the lakeside of the Resort, you will find the beautiful lawn/garden with great plantation of seasonal flowers. Adjoining the open Cafe Sitting with personal table (Couple Friendly) arrangements to enjoy your drinks, BBQ, and Bonfire. The spacious, lawn spans the entire lakeside of the home, with seating and a table for your family to enjoy meals outside. Swimming and fishing can be enjoyed right off the dock, and a swim ladder at the end allows for easy access into and out of the water. A variety of nearby area attractions and other adventures sports complete this vacation setting. What are you waiting for? Book now to start making memories today!
Weekend Getaway At This Beautiful Resort Just An Hour From Haldwani
Parking can be a bit of issue here, due to its prime location on a hill station and lakeside.
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
