Fifth Avenue Bakery & Cafe

This G-Town Cafe Offers Freshly Baked Customisable Cupcakes & Other Desserts
32nd Milestone
Mallacca

A Stunning Place To Try Out Malaysian Cuisine In G-Town!
Sector 15
Loft By The Clock Tower

Amazing Dahi Kebabs And Triple Cooked Pork Only At The Loft
Sector 15
32nd Milestone

Revamp Alert: 32nd Milestone's Getting 35 Eateries, Flea Markets & More
Sector 15
Unlocked

Crafted Cocktails, Board Games & Some Amazing Delicacies In Unlocked
Sector 15
Greenr Cafe

Head To This Vegetarian-Only Cafe In Gurgaon For Some Healthy Delicacies
Sector 15
The Potbelly Divine

Yay! The Potbelly Just Launched Its First G-Town Outlet
Sector 15
The Piano Man - Sector 15, Gurgaon

Jazz Up Your Evenings: The Piano Man Has Opened In Gurgaon!
Sector 15
Como - Pizzeria

Drop By Como Pizzeria To Satisfy Your Pizza Cravings!
Sector 15
Lub Lub Lebanese

Lub Lub Spreading More Love With A New Outlet At 32nd Milestone
Sector 15
Carnatic Cafe

Brekkie Done Right: Get Epic Filter Coffee & Crisp Dosas At Carnatic Cafe
Sector 15
CAD Tech Bar

Reboot & Catch Up With Your Crew At This New Tech-Inspired Bar In G-Town
Sector 15
32nd Avenue

Celebrate The Spirit Of The Season And Join Us For A Christmas Carnival At 32nd Avenue!
Sector 15
Craft Traditions

This G-Town Store Is Full Of Colourful Decor, Stationery & Jewellery
Sector 15
The Monk

Craving For Authentic Chinese? Then This Restaurant In Gurgaon Is Where You Need To Be
Sector 15
Vanilla Moon

Shoe Shopping, Anyone? Vanilla Moon Just Launched A New Store In Gurgaon
Sector 15
Howzatt - The Galaxy Hotel

Cricket Crazy? This G-town Microbrewery Will Bowl You Over
Sector 15
Mora Taara

Summer Wardrobe & Home Essentials From Soul Roots
Gurgaon
Dance Cafe

Dance Cafe: For Those Who Were Born To Perform
Gurgaon
DLF Star Mall

Visit These 5 Hubs In Gurgaon For Food Trucks, Microbreweries & Korean Food
Sector 30
Bizibean

Fuel Up For The Day Ahead With BiziBean's Insanely Good Coffee
Sector 30
