32nd Milestone
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in 32nd Milestone
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Bars
Breweries
Home Décor Stores
Bakeries
Bakeries
Fifth Avenue Bakery & Cafe
This G-Town Cafe Offers Freshly Baked Customisable Cupcakes & Other Desserts
32nd Milestone
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mallacca
A Stunning Place To Try Out Malaysian Cuisine In G-Town!
Sector 15
Lounges
Lounges
Loft By The Clock Tower
Amazing Dahi Kebabs And Triple Cooked Pork Only At The Loft
Sector 15
Hotels
Hotels
32nd Milestone
Revamp Alert: 32nd Milestone's Getting 35 Eateries, Flea Markets & More
Sector 15
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Unlocked
Crafted Cocktails, Board Games & Some Amazing Delicacies In Unlocked
Sector 15
Cafes
Cafes
Greenr Cafe
Head To This Vegetarian-Only Cafe In Gurgaon For Some Healthy Delicacies
Sector 15
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Potbelly Divine
Yay! The Potbelly Just Launched Its First G-Town Outlet
Sector 15
Bars
Bars
The Piano Man - Sector 15, Gurgaon
Jazz Up Your Evenings: The Piano Man Has Opened In Gurgaon!
Sector 15
Cafes
Cafes
Como - Pizzeria
Drop By Como Pizzeria To Satisfy Your Pizza Cravings!
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Lub Lub Lebanese
Lub Lub Spreading More Love With A New Outlet At 32nd Milestone
Sector 15
Cafes
Cafes
Carnatic Cafe
Brekkie Done Right: Get Epic Filter Coffee & Crisp Dosas At Carnatic Cafe
Sector 15
Bars
Bars
CAD Tech Bar
Reboot & Catch Up With Your Crew At This New Tech-Inspired Bar In G-Town
Sector 15
Other
Other
32nd Avenue
Celebrate The Spirit Of The Season And Join Us For A Christmas Carnival At 32nd Avenue!
Sector 15
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Craft Traditions
This G-Town Store Is Full Of Colourful Decor, Stationery & Jewellery
Sector 15
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
The Monk
Craving For Authentic Chinese? Then This Restaurant In Gurgaon Is Where You Need To Be
Sector 15
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Vanilla Moon
Shoe Shopping, Anyone? Vanilla Moon Just Launched A New Store In Gurgaon
Sector 15
Breweries
Breweries
Howzatt - The Galaxy Hotel
Cricket Crazy? This G-town Microbrewery Will Bowl You Over
Sector 15
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Mora Taara
Summer Wardrobe & Home Essentials From Soul Roots
Gurgaon
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Dance Cafe
Dance Cafe: For Those Who Were Born To Perform
Gurgaon
Malls
Malls
DLF Star Mall
Visit These 5 Hubs In Gurgaon For Food Trucks, Microbreweries & Korean Food
Sector 30
Cafes
Cafes
Bizibean
Fuel Up For The Day Ahead With BiziBean's Insanely Good Coffee
Sector 30
