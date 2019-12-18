Explore
Kapashera
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kapashera
Casual Dining
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Fine Dining
Accessories
Bars
Fast Food Restaurants
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Spas
Amusement Parks
Fun N Food Village
Plan A Fun Family Day Out To This Amusement Park Near Sohna Road
Co-Working Spaces
GoWork
Chill, Work & Repeat: Here’s Why You’ve Gotta Opt To Work From India’s Largest Co-Working Space!
Udyog Vihar
Other
Pushpanjali Farms
Sunday Surprise: India’s First Professional Baseball Stadium Is Here
New Delhi
Fast Food Restaurants
Tashte
Vegetarians, Rejoice! Tashte Has Delicious Mock-Meat Pizzas Worth Your Money
Udyog Vihar
Classes & Workshops
Water Town Swim
Maria Di Fiore Solanki Teaches Your Babies & Toddlers To Swim
Samalka
Casual Dining
Westeross
You Know Nothing If You Haven't Checked Out Gurgaon's Newest Cafe, Westeross, Yet
Gurgaon
Dessert Parlours
A Piece Of Paris
Macarons, Zucchini Cake Or Madeleines, We Love The Baked Goodies At A Piece Of Paris
Gurgaon
Fast Food Restaurants
Eggers Madhouse
Vegetarian Delicacies At Eggers Madhouse
Cafes
Tea Halt
Pair Your Cup Of Chai With A Chocolate Sandwich At This Tea Room & Cafe
Gurgaon
Food Courts
Food Court - Candor Techspace
Multi Cuisine Food Court At Candor In G-Town
Casual Dining
Live Wok
Now You Can Enjoy Healthy Asian Street Food Without Leaving G-Town
Gurgaon
Pubs
Hyde By Plan B
Post Work Plans? Head To Hyde To Spend Time With Your Squad!
Fine Dining
Cafe NH8 - Radisson
In Gurgaon? Drop By NH8 For Some Amazing Food Options!
Udyog Vihar
Lounges
Unplugged Courtyard
Perfect Place To Cherish Your Taste buds Along With Your Eyes
Udyog Vihar
Hotels
Radisson Gurugram Udyog Vihar
Get Your Dose Of Monsoon High Tea At Radisson Gurugram Till August 10
Udyog Vihar
Fine Dining
Amaranta - The Oberoi
Gorge on Platefuls of Regional, Modern Goodness at Amaranta
Udyog Vihar
Other
The Gnostic Centre
Yoga, An Organic Cafe & More: Escape The Grind At The Gnostic Centre In Gurgaon
Bijwasan
Fine Dining
Kiyan - The Roseate
Detox With A 6-Course Meal At Kiyan
Bars
Iah Bar - The Roseate
Ready To Binge? This Pop Up Restaurant Is A Foodies Delight!
Spas
Aheli Spa
Pamper Yourself With Seasonal Luxury Treatments At Aheli Spa In The Roseate
Samalka
