Amusement Parks
image - Fun N Food Village
Amusement Parks

Fun N Food Village

Plan A Fun Family Day Out To This Amusement Park Near Sohna Road
Co-Working Spaces
image - GoWork
Co-Working Spaces

GoWork

Chill, Work & Repeat: Here’s Why You’ve Gotta Opt To Work From India’s Largest Co-Working Space!
Udyog Vihar
Other
image - Pushpanjali Farms
Other

Pushpanjali Farms

Sunday Surprise: India’s First Professional Baseball Stadium Is Here
New Delhi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tashte
Fast Food Restaurants

Tashte

Vegetarians, Rejoice! Tashte Has Delicious Mock-Meat Pizzas Worth Your Money
Udyog Vihar
Classes & Workshops
image - Water Town Swim
Classes & Workshops

Water Town Swim

Maria Di Fiore Solanki Teaches Your Babies & Toddlers To Swim
Samalka
Casual Dining
image - Westeross
Casual Dining

Westeross

You Know Nothing If You Haven't Checked Out Gurgaon's Newest Cafe, Westeross, Yet
Gurgaon
Dessert Parlours
image - A Piece Of Paris
Dessert Parlours

A Piece Of Paris

Macarons, Zucchini Cake Or Madeleines, We Love The Baked Goodies At A Piece Of Paris
Gurgaon
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Eggers Madhouse
Fast Food Restaurants

Eggers Madhouse

Vegetarian Delicacies At Eggers Madhouse
Cafes
image - Tea Halt
Cafes

Tea Halt

Pair Your Cup Of Chai With A Chocolate Sandwich At This Tea Room & Cafe
Gurgaon
Food Courts
image - Food Court - Candor Techspace
Food Courts

Food Court - Candor Techspace

Multi Cuisine Food Court At Candor In G-Town
Casual Dining
image - Live Wok
Casual Dining

Live Wok

Now You Can Enjoy Healthy Asian Street Food Without Leaving G-Town
Gurgaon
Pubs
image - Hyde By Plan B
Pubs

Hyde By Plan B

Post Work Plans? Head To Hyde To Spend Time With Your Squad!
Fine Dining
image - Cafe NH8 - Radisson
Fine Dining

Cafe NH8 - Radisson

In Gurgaon? Drop By NH8 For Some Amazing Food Options!
Udyog Vihar
Lounges
image - Unplugged Courtyard
Lounges

Unplugged Courtyard

Perfect Place To Cherish Your Taste buds Along With Your Eyes
Udyog Vihar
Hotels
image - Radisson Gurugram Udyog Vihar
Hotels

Radisson Gurugram Udyog Vihar

Get Your Dose Of Monsoon High Tea At Radisson Gurugram Till August 10
Udyog Vihar
Fine Dining
image - Amaranta - The Oberoi
Fine Dining

Amaranta - The Oberoi

Gorge on Platefuls of Regional, Modern Goodness at Amaranta
Udyog Vihar
Other
image - The Gnostic Centre
Other

The Gnostic Centre

Yoga, An Organic Cafe & More: Escape The Grind At The Gnostic Centre In Gurgaon
Bijwasan
Fine Dining
image - Kiyan - The Roseate
Fine Dining

Kiyan - The Roseate

Detox With A 6-Course Meal At Kiyan
Bars
image - Iah Bar - The Roseate
Bars

Iah Bar - The Roseate

Ready To Binge? This Pop Up Restaurant Is A Foodies Delight!
Spas
image - Aheli Spa
Spas

Aheli Spa

Pamper Yourself With Seasonal Luxury Treatments At Aheli Spa In The Roseate
Samalka
