Lawrence Road
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Lawrence Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Clothing Stores
Delivery Services
Bakeries
Bars
Lounges
Home Décor Stores
Rahul Eggs
Egging You On: Rahul Eggs Corner Has Over 350 Types Of Omelettes!
Lawrence Road
Dimsum Vs Sushi
Team Dimsum Or Team Sushi? There’s Crazy Variety For Both At Dimsum Vs Sushi!
Punjabi Bagh
Baker's Stop
Tried This Cute Punjabi Bagh Bakery’s Cold Coffee & Nutella Bread Yet?
Punjabi Bagh
Dashi
This Food Outlet In Punjabi Bagh Does Sumptuous Sushi & Dim Sums
Punjabi Bagh
Cinepolis
Are You A Cinephile Who's Also A Foodie? Book Your Tickets At Cinépolis To Enjoy This Gourmet Menu By Chef Saransh Goila!
Netaji Subhash Place
Little Chef
Peri Peri, Bbq Chicken and Mustard Chicken Rolls at Little Chef!
Punjabi Bagh
Pudding & Pie
Pudding & Pie for an Assortment of Cakes & Desserts
Punjabi Bagh
Xpose Lounge
This Restaurant In Pitampura Serves Some Delicious Nachos And Fries
Netaji Subhash Place
RTW Catterers
Chaat Lovers! Be Sure To Visit This Place
Pitampura
JRC Store
Hidden Gem Alert! This 71-Year-Old Spice Shop Sells Beauty Oils & Local Herbs
The Good Food Cafe
A Dose Of Health With A Yummy Twist At The Good Food Café
Pitampura
Jhakas Bhaji Pav
Head Over To Jhakas Bhaji Pav In Punjabi Bagh For A Budget Feast
Punjabi Bagh
Cute-Icles The Nail Studio
Drop By This Place Now To Get Your Nail Extensions Exclusively At 799
Pitampura
Barbeque Nation
For All The Non-Veg Lovers Out There, Drop By This Place In NSP
Netaji Subhash Place
#Selfieccino
Relish Churros, Fries, Selfie Coffee & More At This New Cafe In Pitampura
Pitampura
Looks Unisex Salon
Gentlemen! Up Your Beard Game With Premium Services From The Man Company Lounge At These Salons
Punjabi Bagh
Waffle King
Regular Is Boring! Try Nutella Weds Brownie Waffle At This Dessert Parlour
Pitampura
Kati Roll Cottage
Wanna Have A Good Meal During Your Office Hours? Hit Up Kathi Roll Cottage
Netaji Subhash Place
Maishaa
Bed Linen Looking A Bit Too Drab? Up Your Collection Here
Pitampura
Kumar Samosa Wala
Ditch The Aloo Samosa For Malai Paneer, Italian Pasta & More At This Joint
Moti Nagar
Kumar Samosa Wala
Chow Mein And Pasta Samosas At Kumar Samose Wala
