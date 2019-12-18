Mehrauli

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Mehrauli

Serai - Culinary Cocktail Bar

The Inset Bar At Olive Does Culinary Cocktails Unlike Anything We've Tried
Mehrauli
Sikandarpur Furniture Market

We Bet Your Home 'Wood' Look Good With Affordable Furniture From This Market
Sector 24
I-Kandy - Le Meridien

In Gurgaon? Unwind With A Drink At This Gorgeous Poolside Lounge
Aravali Biodiversity Park

Adrenaline Junkie? Go Climb A 70 Foot High Rock At The Aravalli Biodiversity Park
DLF Phase - 3
Together At 12th - Le Meridien Hotel

Unite With Food At This Restaurant In Gurgaon
Sikandarpur
Le Meridien

#LBBStaycation: Le Meridien Gurgaon For Cocktails, Comfort & Pool Time
Sikandarpur
Latest Recipe

Summertime Spacation At Le Meridien, Gurgaon
Sikandarpur
Cake 24x7

Best Friend's Birthday Coming Up? Have A Cake Delivered At Midnight From Cake 24×7 In Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 3
Alliance Francaise de Gurgaon

Want To Learn French? This School Is One Of The Best In The City
DLF Phase - 3
6 Degree

These Guys Deliver Traditional Batters And Chutneys Right At Your Doorstep
DLF Phase - 3
AltF Coworking

Affordable Office Spaces in Gurgaon Courtesy AltF Co-Working
DLF Phase - 3
Furniture Market

Hit This Gurgaon Street For Chic Furniture At Bargain Prices
DLF Phase - 3
Fugazee

Dungaress, Co-Ords & More: This Men's Streetwear Brand Has Us Hooked
DLF Phase - 3
Imperial Knots

Imperial Knots for Handwoven Turkish Kilims and Custom Rugs
DLF Phase - 3
Deyor Camps

Camp At Over 70 Offbeat Locations Across India With Deyor Camps
DLF Phase - 3
The Little Farm Co.

Get Your Achaar Fix With These Pickles From Little Farm
DLF Phase - 3
China Club

Duck Crepes And Pork Dumplings: This Gurgaon Restaurant Has Divine Chinese Food
DLF Wellness Centre

Sign Up! We Found Yoga Classes In DLF Phase 1 That Cost Only INR 150 Per Month
DLF Phase - 1
Museo Camera

Say Cheese! Gurgaon's First Ever Camera Museum To Soon Become A Reality
DLF Phase - 3
The Cakelicious Factory

Hit Up This Place In Gurgaon Where You Get Cakes For Every Possible Occasion
Sikandarpur
Hunar

Love Block Printed Kurtas? This Gurgaon Store Is Perfect For You!
Sikandarpur
