Cafes
Woods Cafe
Woods Cafe

Head To This Cafe For A Delish Meal Amidst Nature!
Mohan Nagar
Cafes
CoBrew Cafe
CoBrew Cafe

What's Brewing At CoBrew Cafe?
Casual Dining
Clubate
Clubate

Indirapuram Has This Food Joint That Cannot Be Missed!
Indirapuram
Movie Theatres
US Cinemas
US Cinemas

Experience Cinema Like Never Before: Recliner Seats, 5-Star Lobby & More At This Mall In Indirapuram
Indirapuram
Cafes
Kafe Republic
Kafe Republic

Lunch Date With Bae? Visit This Cosy Cafe In Indirapuram For A Good Time
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
Mystery Of Food
Mystery Of Food

Visit This Indirapuram Restaurant For Nihari Gosht, Mystery Dal & More
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
Kitchen Clicks
Kitchen Clicks

Kitchen Clicks: The Best Dine-In In Indirapuram Which Is A Must-Try!
Indirapuram
Cafes
Time Out Cafe
Time Out Cafe

Head To Time Out Cafe For Pool, PlayStation & Good Food
Indirapuram
Dairy Farms
O'Leche
O'Leche

Doodh, Where's My Milk? O'Leche's Cow Milk Home-Delivered
Cafes
PO's Kitchen
PO's Kitchen

Po's Kitchen In Indirapuram Is Inspired By Kung Fu Panda & Serves Great Chinese
Indirapuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Shawarma Factory
Shawarma Factory

Feast From The Middle East: Check Out Shawarma Factory Now!
Indirapuram
Pet Care
Petstreet
Petstreet

Cuddle Puppies & Take Doggo To The Spa At This New Pet Cafe
Indirapuram
Cafes
Bow Wow
Bow Wow

Time For A Date Night With Your Pooch: Ghaziabad Has A New Pet Cafe
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
Paprika Park
Paprika Park

Make Your Weekend Interesting At NCR's First & Only Park Themed Restaurant
Indirapuram
Malls
Indirapuram Habitat Centre
Indirapuram Habitat Centre

Indirapuram Habitat Centre In Ghaziabad Is Where You Need To Be To Shop, Eat & Party
Indirapuram
Cafes
The Reader's Cafe
The Reader's Cafe

The Reader's Cafe In Ghaziabad Is A Boon For Hungry Bookworms
Indirapuram
Sporting Goods Stores
Decathlon
Decathlon

Intense Workout? Rest & Recover With These Tools Available At Decathlon
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
Berco's
Berco's

Mood For Chinese? Fix Your Cravings At This Outlet In Indrapuram
Indirapuram
Clothing Stores
Indifusion
Indifusion

Indirapuram Folks, Check Out Indifusion For Beautiful, Daily Wear Kurtis
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
Pind Balluchi
Pind Balluchi

Pop By Pind Balluchi For Their Amazing North Indian Delicacies
Indirapuram
Home Décor Stores
Pepperfry
Pepperfry

Meet Pepperfry's Affordable Furniture In Person At The Studio
Indirapuram
