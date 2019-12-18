Sector 1

Government Offices
Pawan Hans
Government Offices

Pawan Hans

Fly Up, Up & Away On These 10 & 20-Minute Dilli Darshan Helicopter Rides
Sector 1
Clothing Stores
Handcrafted By Alka
Clothing Stores

Handcrafted By Alka

This Textile Designer Hand-Paints Myriads Of Patterns On Clothes In Her Backyard
Noida
Clothing Stores
Soni Goyal Handpaint
Clothing Stores

Soni Goyal Handpaint

Our Neighbour Aunty In Noida Hand-Paints Gorgeous Saris, Dupattas & Kurtas
Sector 14
Artists
Charu Desi
Artists

Charu Desi

Printed Pocket Squares And Silk Scarves By Charu Desi
Sector 2
Co-Working Spaces
Hacker Space
Co-Working Spaces

Hacker Space

Hacker Space Co-working: Best Co-Working Space For Building Community
Sector 2
Clothing Stores
Mabish by Sonal Jain
Clothing Stores

Mabish by Sonal Jain

Sonal Jain: Alternative Mehendi, Sangeet And Cocktail Wear
Noida
Schools & Colleges
Indian Institute Of Photography
Schools & Colleges

Indian Institute Of Photography

Pro Mode On: Get Clicking At The Indian Institute Of Photography
Sector 2
Street Food
Namo Food Corner
Street Food

Namo Food Corner

Have A Thing For Street Food? Head Out To This Food Corner Asap!
Sector 2
Home Décor Stores
Awesome Snoozie
Home Décor Stores

Awesome Snoozie

Awesome Snoozie Will Make All Your Interior Design Dreams Come True
Sector 2
Spas
Elle Salon & Spa
Spas

Elle Salon & Spa

Elle Salon & Spa Gives New Meaning To 'Flower Power'
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Boutiques
Breathe
Boutiques

Breathe

Breathe: Hand Embroidered Apparel in Noida
Sector 7
Cafes
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Cafes

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Noida Peeps, Blue Tokai Has Opened A New Outlet Near You
Casual Dining
Maini's Green Leaf
Casual Dining

Maini's Green Leaf

Office Outings? One Stop For Some Amazing Vegetarian Delicacies In Trilokpuri!
Trilokpuri
Casual Dining
Lawn Bistro
Casual Dining

Lawn Bistro

Wine & Pizza Under The Stars? Hit Lawn Bistro In Noida For A Quiet, Outdoorsy Meal
Sector 15A
Delivery Services
Getafix Petit
Delivery Services

Getafix Petit

Hop Into This Noida Cafe For A Healthy Weekend Brunch
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
Fresh Food Factory
Fast Food Restaurants

Fresh Food Factory

Aacha Khao Aacha khilao- This Restaurant Surely Lives Up to Its Name
Sector 3
Home Décor Stores
Anasa Decor
Home Décor Stores

Anasa Decor

This Shop In Noida Has Home Decor, Gifts And Lamps At Throwaway Prices
Noida
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Big Mama
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Big Mama

Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Co-Working Spaces
Layton Business Centre
Co-Working Spaces

Layton Business Centre

We Picked The Best Co-Working Spaces In Delhi & NCR
Noida
Street Food
Manokamna Fast Food
Street Food

Manokamna Fast Food

Fried Rice, Noodles & More: Head Over To This Food Truck Near Noida Spice Mall To Satiate Your Hunger
Sector 25
Food Trucks
Ammi's Kitchen
Food Trucks

Ammi's Kitchen

Shake It Like Shami! This Food Truck In Noida Is Doing Epic Mughlai Khaana
Sector 4
