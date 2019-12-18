Explore
Sector 10
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 10
Bakeries
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Bars
Boutiques
Breweries
Department Stores
Fine Dining
Gyms
Perfect Bake
Amazing Cakes & Pastries: Drop By This Cute Little Cafe Right Away
Sector 10
WAFL
Waffle Craving Sorted? Head To WAFL In Noida Right Away
Sector 10
Polkie
This Faridabad Boutique Does Amazing Hand-painted Suits & Bridal Wear
Chapter Twelve
Chapter Twelve: A Microbrewery Offering Fresh Brewed Beer Will Never Disappoint You
Sector 12
House Of Soy
Enjoy A Four-Course Meal At Radisson Blu's Newly-Opened Asian Restaurant
NIT
Pet Luxury
Live In Faridabad & Have A Pet? This Store Has Everything You Need!
Tamaltaas
OMG! This Faridabad Store Is The Prettiest One We’ve Been To In A While
Sprinkles Bakery & More
Count The Memories Not The Calories At Sprinkles Bakery & More In Faridabad
Sector 13
Red Dragon
Red Dragon, Probably The Best Place To Eat Momos In Faridabad
Baking Bliss
This Faridabad Bakery Is A Hidden Gem With Amazing Red Velvet Cookies & Rainbow Cake
Sector 15
Ohri Sons
Suits, Saris & Lehengas: This Faridabad Store Gets Ethnic Wear So Right
Sector 15
Briosca
This Faridabad Bakery Makes Stellar Red Velvet & Honey Walnut Cookies!
Sector 15
Delicate Delights
Feast On Delectable Oreo Fudge Pastry, Baked Cheese Fries & More At This Faridabad Cafe
Sector 13
Hook & Eye
From Lehengas To Dresses: This New Boutique In Faridabad Is A Delight
Sector 15
Cafe Parmesan
Casual Dining over Italian Food and a Variety of Dessert at Cafe Parmesan, Faridabad
Sector 15
Chewing Gum
Chewing Gum Store Sells Export Surplus Clothing At Bargain Prices
Sector 15
El Plato
This Wooden Stall In Faridabad Market Does Roadside Momos To Die For
Sector 15
Khidki
Yum Food & Mocktails At This Eatery In Faridabad!
Sector 15
Dark Brown
When In Faridabad, Stop By This Little Cafe For Waffles, Paninis & More
Sector 15
Fitness With Rohit
Boys, Here's Who You Need To Contact If You Want To Get In Shape
Faridabad
Sharma Brothers
Men, Ethnic Wear On Your Mind? This Faridabad Store Will Sort You Out
Bruno Manetti
Get Footwear For The Whole Family At This Homegrown Store
Mathura Road
