Cafes
image - Leaf N Loaf
Cafes

Leaf N Loaf

Leaf n Loaf In Noida For Some Healthy Meals
Sector 125
Pet Care
image - SPCA Noida
Pet Care

SPCA Noida

Volunteer at SPCA Noida to do Your Share for Your Four-Legged Friends
Sector 94
Delivery Services
image - Teekhi Biryani
Delivery Services

Teekhi Biryani

This Santro Car Gives Half-Plate Biryani At INR 80 {Even Past 12am}
Noida
Food Trucks
image - Caffeinated
Food Trucks

Caffeinated

Freshly-Brewed Coffee From This Noida Food Truck Is Making Us Happy
Sector 125
Cafes
image - Cafe Pathshala
Cafes

Cafe Pathshala

Puraani Jeans Aur Guitar: Cafe Pathshala Is That College Hangout We All Love
Noida
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Laser Wars Lounge
Fast Food Restaurants

Laser Wars Lounge

Video Games Are So Yesterday, Try A Round Of Indoor Laser Tag For Only INR 200!
Sector 127
Cafes
image - The Courtyard Cafe
Cafes

The Courtyard Cafe

Cold Coffee & Board Games In A Tree House? This Cafe In Noida’s Got It!
Cafes
image - Adda 126
Cafes

Adda 126

The Mirch Malai Kebabs At This Noida Cafe Are To Die For!
Other
image - Beejom Farm
Other

Beejom Farm

Take A Day Out Of Your Hectic Life And Visit This Farm In Noida To Reconnect With Nature
Music & Dance Academies
image - Trill Piano Studio
Music & Dance Academies

Trill Piano Studio

Here's Who You Need To Call If You Want To Learn The Piano In Delhi-NCR
Sector 44
Amusement Parks
image - Atlantic Water World
Amusement Parks

Atlantic Water World

Float In The River Or Chill At A Faux Beach At This New Water Park In South Delhi
Amusement Parks
image - Worlds Of Wonder
Amusement Parks

Worlds Of Wonder

Go Fast And Furious At Wonder Speedway
Sector 38
Casual Dining
image - FlyDining
Casual Dining

FlyDining

Enjoy Dinner 160 Ft. Above The Ground At This New Fly Dining Restaurant
Sector 38
Sporting Goods Stores
image - Decathlon Noida
Sporting Goods Stores

Decathlon Noida

Intense Workout? Rest & Recover With These Tools Available At Decathlon
Sector 38A
Casual Dining
image - Barish Moon Bar & Brewery
Casual Dining

Barish Moon Bar & Brewery

Enjoy The View Of The City At This Rooftop Bar In Noida
Sector 38A
Bowling Alleys
image - Every Other Day
Bowling Alleys

Every Other Day

Because We Love Bowling, Every Other Day
Sector 38A
Malls
image - Gardens Galleria
Malls

Gardens Galleria

The Largest Facility For Toddlers & Kids In Delhi Has Opened In This Noida Mall
Sector 38A
Pubs
image - Sutra Gastropub
Pubs

Sutra Gastropub

Party Like Never Before At This Gastropub In Noida!
Sector 38
Amusement Parks
image - KidZania
Amusement Parks

KidZania

Your Kids Won't Get Enough Of This Indoor Theme Park In Noida
Sector 38
Clothing Stores
image - Rangriti
Clothing Stores

Rangriti

Get Comfy Indie Tops, Airy Palazzos & Suit Sets At Rangriti
Sarita Vihar
Bakeries
image - Mr. Brown
Bakeries

Mr. Brown

Next Station Is Mr. Brown: Calling All Hungry Metro Travellers
Sector 38
