Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Sector 125
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 125
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Bars
Cosmetics Stores
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Cafes
Cafes
Leaf N Loaf
Leaf n Loaf In Noida For Some Healthy Meals
Sector 125
Pet Care
Pet Care
SPCA Noida
Volunteer at SPCA Noida to do Your Share for Your Four-Legged Friends
Sector 94
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Teekhi Biryani
This Santro Car Gives Half-Plate Biryani At INR 80 {Even Past 12am}
Noida
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Caffeinated
Freshly-Brewed Coffee From This Noida Food Truck Is Making Us Happy
Sector 125
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Pathshala
Puraani Jeans Aur Guitar: Cafe Pathshala Is That College Hangout We All Love
Noida
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Laser Wars Lounge
Video Games Are So Yesterday, Try A Round Of Indoor Laser Tag For Only INR 200!
Sector 127
Cafes
Cafes
The Courtyard Cafe
Cold Coffee & Board Games In A Tree House? This Cafe In Noida’s Got It!
Cafes
Cafes
Adda 126
The Mirch Malai Kebabs At This Noida Cafe Are To Die For!
Other
Other
Beejom Farm
Take A Day Out Of Your Hectic Life And Visit This Farm In Noida To Reconnect With Nature
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Trill Piano Studio
Here's Who You Need To Call If You Want To Learn The Piano In Delhi-NCR
Sector 44
Amusement Parks
Amusement Parks
Atlantic Water World
Float In The River Or Chill At A Faux Beach At This New Water Park In South Delhi
Amusement Parks
Amusement Parks
Worlds Of Wonder
Go Fast And Furious At Wonder Speedway
Sector 38
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
FlyDining
Enjoy Dinner 160 Ft. Above The Ground At This New Fly Dining Restaurant
Sector 38
Sporting Goods Stores
Sporting Goods Stores
Decathlon Noida
Intense Workout? Rest & Recover With These Tools Available At Decathlon
Sector 38A
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Barish Moon Bar & Brewery
Enjoy The View Of The City At This Rooftop Bar In Noida
Sector 38A
Bowling Alleys
Bowling Alleys
Every Other Day
Because We Love Bowling, Every Other Day
Sector 38A
Malls
Malls
Gardens Galleria
The Largest Facility For Toddlers & Kids In Delhi Has Opened In This Noida Mall
Sector 38A
Pubs
Pubs
Sutra Gastropub
Party Like Never Before At This Gastropub In Noida!
Sector 38
Amusement Parks
Amusement Parks
KidZania
Your Kids Won't Get Enough Of This Indoor Theme Park In Noida
Sector 38
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Rangriti
Get Comfy Indie Tops, Airy Palazzos & Suit Sets At Rangriti
Sarita Vihar
Bakeries
Bakeries
Mr. Brown
Next Station Is Mr. Brown: Calling All Hungry Metro Travellers
Sector 38
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 125?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE