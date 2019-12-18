Sector 137

Sector 137

Rolling Beans

Noida Has Two New Food Trucks for South Indian & North Indian Food
Noida
Rolling Beans Pindi Express

Noida Has Two New Food Trucks for South Indian & North Indian Food
Sector 127
World Trail

World Trail Offers Some Great Varieties Of Pizza & Chicken Wings
Sector 135
Sikandrabadi

Sikandarabadi-: A Paradise For Every Biryani Lover In The City
Sector 135
WOW Plants

Purify Your Homes Naturally With Indoor Plants From This South Delhi Shop
La Thai

Cheer Up Noida People, La Thai Does Delish Japanese, Chinese & Thai Food
Sector 83
Dribble Academy

Make Your Kid A Baller Through India's First Basketball Academy For Children
Sam & Scrooge

So Many Options! This Noida Eatery Delivers Thai, Italian & 4 More Cuisines
Noida
Rewild Life Biodiversity Farms

Take A Patch At This Farm & The Owners Will Grow Veggies For You & Deliver Them Weekly!
Noida
They- Si

High Society Momo To Purani Dilli Kebab: Noida’s Got A New Food Delivery
Sector 110
Breathing Bamboos

Add A Natural Touch To Your Home & Outfit, With These Bamboo Accessories
Sector 7
ATS One Hamlet

Something Saucy For Someone Hungry: Noida Has A New Food Truck In Town!
Being Truckers

Being Truckers: Noida's Newest Food Truck Is Here
Sector 110
Bread & More

Head To This Cutest Bakery For Pastries And Snacks In Delhi
Sector 104
The Prodigal Cook Farms

Noida Folks, This Farm Home-Delivers Healthy, Preservative-Free Veggies
Oriental Mom

This Delivery Kitchen Is Noida Serves The Best Oriental Food
Sector 104
Sparrows At Home Bakery & Cafe

This Family-Run Bakery In Noida Serves Honest Cakes & Authentic Coffee
Sector 104
Gulab

Gulab Sweets & Restaurant Since 1912 Is Definitely Winning Hearts!
Sector 104
Mishthanpur

Satiate Your Chaat Craving At Mishthanpur
Sector 104
Tingaland

Bookmark This Place In Noida To Drop By With The Kiddos
Sector 104
