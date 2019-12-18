Explore
Sector 16
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 16
For Kids
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Fresh 2 Go
When In Noida, Drop By This Small Healthy Tea Cafe
Sector 16
Lawn Bistro
Wine & Pizza Under The Stars? Hit Lawn Bistro In Noida For A Quiet, Outdoorsy Meal
Sector 15A
Getafix Petit
Hop Into This Noida Cafe For A Healthy Weekend Brunch
Sector 15
Awesome Snoozie
Awesome Snoozie Will Make All Your Interior Design Dreams Come True
Sector 2
Manokamna Fast Food
Fried Rice, Noodles & More: Head Over To This Food Truck Near Noida Spice Mall To Satiate Your Hunger
Sector 25
Fresh Food Factory
Aacha Khao Aacha khilao- This Restaurant Surely Lives Up to Its Name
Sector 3
Indian Institute Of Photography
Pro Mode On: Get Clicking At The Indian Institute Of Photography
Sector 2
Charu Desi
Printed Pocket Squares And Silk Scarves By Charu Desi
Sector 2
Hacker Space
Hacker Space Co-working: Best Co-Working Space For Building Community
Sector 2
Namo Food Corner
Have A Thing For Street Food? Head Out To This Food Corner Asap!
Sector 2
Cafe Coffee Day
#GoHereShopThis: French Press & Stove Tops At Cafe Coffee Day
Sector 16
Layton Business Centre
We Picked The Best Co-Working Spaces In Delhi & NCR
Noida
Soni Goyal Handpaint
Our Neighbour Aunty In Noida Hand-Paints Gorgeous Saris, Dupattas & Kurtas
Sector 14
Wasted
Quick Cheat For A Prettier Room: Get These Bottle Lamps & Fairy Lights
Ammi's Kitchen
Shake It Like Shami! This Food Truck In Noida Is Doing Epic Mughlai Khaana
Sector 4
Handcrafted By Alka
This Textile Designer Hand-Paints Myriads Of Patterns On Clothes In Her Backyard
Noida
Wheelys In
So Cool, Noida: You Must Try This Bicycle Cafe’s Organic Coffee & Waffles On Sticks
Sector 18
Go Dine Restaurant
The Best Dine-In The Town Offers Best Flavours Of The Indian Curries
Sector 18
Indian August
You Have To Check Out The Saris, Accessories & Decor At This Noida Store
Sector 18
Kompanero
Shop High-Quality Leather Shoes & Bags From This Brand
Sector 18
Pawan Hans
Fly Up, Up & Away On These 10 & 20-Minute Dilli Darshan Helicopter Rides
Sector 1
