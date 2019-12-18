Sector 19

Bakeries
Bakeries

Dhingra Bakery

This Old Faridabad Bakery Does Fresh Breads & Cookies So Very Right
Sector 19
Other
Other

Audacity Riders

Audacity Riders: A Cycling Club In Faridabad With Civic Goals
Faridabad
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores

Leather Touch

Get Affordable Leather Footwear At This Old Faridabad Store
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Open Yard

Cute Interiors And A Lawn: Open Yard In Faridabad Will Only Sleep 2 Hours Every Day
Sector 16
Bars
Bars

Catalyst Gastrobar

India’s Biggest Cocktail Is Here And That's Not All They Have For You!
Street Food
Street Food

Sanjay Chaat Point

Sanjay Chaat Point Has The Best Gol Gappas In Faridabad
Sector 21
Breweries
Breweries

Tama Brewery & World Kitchen

We Can't Get Enough Of This Faridabad Microbrewery's In-House Beers & Fusion Food
Sector 16
Bars
Bars

#Hangover

Head To This Restro Bar For Some Amazing Drinks Along With Pretty Cool Decor
Sector 16
Cafes
Cafes

The Big Bang Cafe

The Big Bang Cafe Is A Gem You Need To Visit
Sector 21
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Aanchal In Fashion

This Beautiful Ethnic Store Has The Prettiest Ethnic Wear For All Occasions
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores

Bruno Manetti

Get Footwear For The Whole Family At This Homegrown Store
Mathura Road
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces

Ideashacks Coworking

Chill, Work & Pull All-Nighters At This Social Hub Cum Co-Working Space
Faridabad
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores

Crafted Passion

This Festive Season Bring Home Some Vintage Decor From This Kiosk At Select Citywalk
Saket
Cafes
Cafes

Dark Brown

When In Faridabad, Stop By This Little Cafe For Waffles, Paninis & More
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Khidki

Yum Food & Mocktails At This Eatery In Faridabad!
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

El Plato

This Wooden Stall In Faridabad Market Does Roadside Momos To Die For
Sector 15
Boutiques
Boutiques

Hook & Eye

From Lehengas To Dresses: This New Boutique In Faridabad Is A Delight
Sector 15
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Ohri Sons

Suits, Saris & Lehengas: This Faridabad Store Gets Ethnic Wear So Right
Sector 15
Cafes
Cafes

Baking Bliss

This Faridabad Bakery Is A Hidden Gem With Amazing Red Velvet Cookies & Rainbow Cake
Sector 15
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Chewing Gum

Chewing Gum Store Sells Export Surplus Clothing At Bargain Prices
Sector 15
Cafes
Cafes

Cafe Parmesan

Casual Dining over Italian Food and a Variety of Dessert at Cafe Parmesan, Faridabad
Sector 15
