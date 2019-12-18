Sector 32

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Dilli 6 On Wheels
Dilli 6 On Wheels

Dilli 6 On Wheels

Drop by This Eatrey For Authentic Old Delhi Style Food
Sector 32
Pubs
image - Imperfecto Ruin Pub
Pubs

Imperfecto Ruin Pub

Imperfecto Noida Is The City's Biggest Bar & The Rooftop Is Epic!
Sector 32
Cafes
image - L'Pause
L'Pause

L'Pause

This Café In Gurgaon Will Take You Back To The 90s With Its Shakes, Comic Books & Ludo
Gurgaon
Home Décor Stores
image - Tezerac
Tezerac

Tezerac

Revamp Your Space: This Store Offers Amazing Furnishing, Home Decor & More
Sector 39
Cafes
image - The Grub Cafe
Cafes

The Grub Cafe

Eat & Play At This Cute Little Multi Cuisine Restaurant In G-Town!
Sector 31
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hotel Malabar
Hotel Malabar

Hotel Malabar

Appams, Curries And The Spice Of Kerala At Hotel Malabar
Street Food
image - Momo Stall
Momo Stall

Momo Stall

Stop Everything And Go Try These Tandoori Momo Right Now
Sector 31
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Dr. Bubbles
Dr. Bubbles

Dr. Bubbles

Tea With A Twist: Drink & Chew Your Tea At Dr. Bubbles In Gurugram
Sector 31
Cafes
image - Cafe Lungta
Cafes

Cafe Lungta

Not Just Momo, Café Lungta Serves Up True Himalayan Flavours
Sector 15
Bars
image - Cocktails & Dreams, Speakeasy
Bars

Cocktails & Dreams, Speakeasy

Take Your Date To Gurgaon With These Unusual Date-Night Ideas
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
image - MOPP - Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas
Fast Food Restaurants

MOPP - Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas

Stuffed Parathas & Yummy Pakodas Are The Perfect Weekend Breakfast!
Sector 31
Bakeries
image - Tasty Tweets
Tasty Tweets

Tasty Tweets

White Forest, Cassata Cakes & More: Order Delish Cakes From This Bakery
Sector 31
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Civil Lines Wala
Civil Lines Wala

Civil Lines Wala

This Place In Sector 15 Serves Chhole Bhature That'll Make You Forget Sita Ram {Almost}
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Fuel In House Cafe
Fuel In House Cafe

Fuel In House Cafe

Working Around Cyber Park? Eat At Fuel In House Cafe
Sector 29
Other
image - Unitech Cyber Park
Other

Unitech Cyber Park

This Roadside Stall Near Unitech Cyber Park Serves Yummy Chhole Kulche & More
Sector 39
Co-Working Spaces
image - Office Beanz
Office Beanz

Office Beanz

This Co-Working Space In G-Town Is Perfect For You & Your Team
Sector 39
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chai Side
Chai Side

Chai Side

Chai, Sutta Aur Yaari: Grab A Quick Bite At Chai Side When You're In Cyber Park
Sector 39
Delivery Services
image - Space Dog Hot Dogs
Space Dog Hot Dogs

Space Dog Hot Dogs

A New, Hot-Dog-Only Food Truck Is Driving To Gurgaon And It's Out Of This World
Gurgaon
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Tongue Twisters
Tongue Twisters

Tongue Twisters

Did You Know? Tongue Twisters Serves The Creamiest Ice Cream In Town
Gurgaon
Casual Dining
image - Gohan Grill & Bistro
Casual Dining

Gohan Grill & Bistro

Explore Eclectic Japanese Flavours At This Cool New Bistro In Gurgaon
Sector 15
Bars
image - The Piano Man - Sector 15, Gurgaon
Bars

The Piano Man - Sector 15, Gurgaon

Jazz Up Your Evenings: The Piano Man Has Opened In Gurgaon!
Sector 15
Cafes
image - Carnatic Cafe
Cafes

Carnatic Cafe

Brekkie Done Right: Get Epic Filter Coffee & Crisp Dosas At Carnatic Cafe
Sector 15
