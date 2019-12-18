Explore
Sector 32
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 32
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Breweries
Fast Food Restaurants
Dilli 6 On Wheels
Drop by This Eatrey For Authentic Old Delhi Style Food
Sector 32
Pubs
Imperfecto Ruin Pub
Imperfecto Noida Is The City's Biggest Bar & The Rooftop Is Epic!
Sector 32
Cafes
L'Pause
This Café In Gurgaon Will Take You Back To The 90s With Its Shakes, Comic Books & Ludo
Gurgaon
Home Décor Stores
Tezerac
Revamp Your Space: This Store Offers Amazing Furnishing, Home Decor & More
Sector 39
Cafes
The Grub Cafe
Eat & Play At This Cute Little Multi Cuisine Restaurant In G-Town!
Sector 31
Fast Food Restaurants
Hotel Malabar
Appams, Curries And The Spice Of Kerala At Hotel Malabar
Street Food
Momo Stall
Stop Everything And Go Try These Tandoori Momo Right Now
Sector 31
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Dr. Bubbles
Tea With A Twist: Drink & Chew Your Tea At Dr. Bubbles In Gurugram
Sector 31
Cafes
Cafe Lungta
Not Just Momo, Café Lungta Serves Up True Himalayan Flavours
Sector 15
Bars
Cocktails & Dreams, Speakeasy
Take Your Date To Gurgaon With These Unusual Date-Night Ideas
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
MOPP - Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas
Stuffed Parathas & Yummy Pakodas Are The Perfect Weekend Breakfast!
Sector 31
Bakeries
Tasty Tweets
White Forest, Cassata Cakes & More: Order Delish Cakes From This Bakery
Sector 31
Fast Food Restaurants
Civil Lines Wala
This Place In Sector 15 Serves Chhole Bhature That'll Make You Forget Sita Ram {Almost}
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
Fuel In House Cafe
Working Around Cyber Park? Eat At Fuel In House Cafe
Sector 29
Other
Unitech Cyber Park
This Roadside Stall Near Unitech Cyber Park Serves Yummy Chhole Kulche & More
Sector 39
Co-Working Spaces
Office Beanz
This Co-Working Space In G-Town Is Perfect For You & Your Team
Sector 39
Fast Food Restaurants
Chai Side
Chai, Sutta Aur Yaari: Grab A Quick Bite At Chai Side When You're In Cyber Park
Sector 39
Delivery Services
Space Dog Hot Dogs
A New, Hot-Dog-Only Food Truck Is Driving To Gurgaon And It's Out Of This World
Gurgaon
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Tongue Twisters
Did You Know? Tongue Twisters Serves The Creamiest Ice Cream In Town
Gurgaon
Casual Dining
Gohan Grill & Bistro
Explore Eclectic Japanese Flavours At This Cool New Bistro In Gurgaon
Sector 15
Bars
The Piano Man - Sector 15, Gurgaon
Jazz Up Your Evenings: The Piano Man Has Opened In Gurgaon!
Sector 15
Cafes
Carnatic Cafe
Brekkie Done Right: Get Epic Filter Coffee & Crisp Dosas At Carnatic Cafe
Sector 15
